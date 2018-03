12 Avril à 15h, webinaire Mondobrain : Découvrez comment l'Intelligence Augmentée ouvre la porte du Management 4.0

With previous successes, attention was drawn onto Augustin’s high-performance algorithms and he was approached by a Federal Agency in the USA in order to develop a more powerful, simpler version, of his algorithms. This is when he founded MondoBrain in July 2014 with Gregory Jennings, leveraging 25+years of expertise and research and coming up with the first Augmented Intelligence solution on the planet. The genesis of MondoBrain is unique as it also benefited from the expertise of a large team of best-in-class developers and was tested then deployed in production at a very large scale.