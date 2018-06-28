[Promotion] Recevez le livre blanc Board sur l'évolution des systèmes décisionnels en matière comptable et financière

"This Technology Spotlight examines today's requirements for a comprehensive decision support solution. It highlights the shortcomings of many "traditional" business intelligence (BI) software deployments and argues for the need to refocus on decision support functionality that not only delivers information to analysts and decision makers but also enables analysts and decision makers to assess the best possible decision alternative. The paper also looks at the role of BOARD International, a provider of enterprise performance management (EPM), business intelligence, and analytics software, in addressing this market need."
